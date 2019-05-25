The State will receive with the open hands the ¢42 million colones (US$70,000 dollars) seized in a raid on the law office linked to the former legislator and perennial presidential candidate, Otto Guevara, since it was never possible to determine where the stash came from.

The Public Prosecutor’s Office made the announcement on Thursday, indicating that the decision was taken by the Juzgado de lo Contencioso y Administrativo y Civil de Hacienda (Court of Contentious and Administrative and Civil Treasury) at the request of the Fiscalía Adjunta de Legitimación de Capitales (Prosecutor’s Office for Money Laundering).

The millions of colones were confiscated on Friday, March 23, 2018 during a raid on the offices of the Bufete Jurídico Especializado, in Los Yoses, as part of an investigation against Guevara for apparently having lied in an affidavit of assets before the Office of the Comptroller General.

Related