4. Costa Rica is a great place to meet Women

Ticas, the name of local Costa Rican women, are some of the cutest and friendly women I’ve ever met. This is such a contrast from the aggressive, obnoxious wanna-be men females in the United States. You won’t be trapped in a sexless marriage or forced to pay 50% of your assets during divorce in Costa Rica.

I do not understand why western brothas put up with these disgraceful chicks.

I can’t help but shake my head when I hear the stories about women these days in America. I’ve detoxed myself from American women years ago but I talk with several friends in the states who are either players, married or in a long tern relationships.

It’s seems like American women are charging men money over Tinder to talk with them, marrying Arab billionaires then leaving them after 5 years(!) of marriage or causing brothas to turn their back on God and go on a shooting spree because she ended the relationship.

You deserve better. You can do whatever you put your mind to and I am here to help you achieve your goals.

You have so many better options in women overseas who actually like men and support them without putting themselves first.

Let me tell you a story…

I got my first experience of Tica women during my very first trip in 2009. I was wandering through the streets looking for hotels when I saw the most stunningly beautiful Black Costa Rican girl working at the hotel’s front desk.

I walked up to her and started flirting right away. Now remember: I grew up in the United States so I was being conditioned by the females and media during my youth. I thought most black women were phony, aggressive, loud talking and selfish.

This black Costa Rican girl was the complete opposite: slim, beautiful, and down to earth. I asked her for her phone number and she said no. But the way she said no taught me something that day.

She smiled at me and said “I just met you”. We started laughing and even though this woman rejected me, I really enjoyed talking to her. No game needed.

Why do guys like Tariq Nasheed talk about needing game so much? Because social relationships in America are a complete mess and unnatural.

Humans have been on earth for millions of years so why would you need game to talk to women? Is it because the women in America are unnatural that men need to play soul crushing games to get in their pants? Hmmm…

My entire life changed after I met this beautiful, sweet Black Costa Rican girl. You can find desirable black women outside of America. In fact, there is an abundance of them.