The countdown is on. Today, Monday, marks 100 days until the 2018 World Cup begins in Russia.

All eyes will be on hosts Russia as they tackle Saudi Arabia in Moscow on June 14 in the first action of the 2018 World Cup.

The 2018 edition is quite different than the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, with big names like Italy and Netherlands sitting out the Russia event. Also out are Chile, who made the finals in 1998, 2010 and 2014 and the United States, have been a part of the furniture at World Cup finals since 1990.

Could 2018 be Costa Rica’s year? An uninformal poll by the Q says maybe. And maybe not. Asking passerby in the Avenida (in downtown San Jose), one in two said La Seleccion (Costa Rica’s national team) would go farther this year than in 2014, maybe even to the title itself; while the other half said the national team won’t even pass the first round of play.

This is the third time the Ticos are in the big game.

The third time, something is attempted, luck is sure to result, as things that come in sets of three have often been associated with good luck