A total of 11 tourists of different nationalities participating in rafting, in the Pacuare River, Saturday afternoon were assaulted by three armed men when they stopped to eat some fruits and snacks on the banks of the river.

The robbery occurred at 2:30 pm in the area known as Dos Montañas, passing through Siquirres, where they had stopped before continuing with the last part of the journey, confirmed the Ministerio de Seguridad Pública (MSP).

The police report said the assailants brandished several .38 caliber revolvers, pointing it at the tourists, and stripped them of their cameras, cell phones, several passports and an unspecified amount of cash.

The area where the assault occurred is pretty remove, access is an hour long walk along the river banks towards Tres Equis de Turrialba, police said.

The tourists were taking part in adventures promoted by Coast to Coast and Aventuras Naturals.

Four Costa Ricans were among the victims, who were recommended to file complaints with the Organismo de Investigación Judicial (OIJ). Some of the tourist victims were staying in luxury mountain hotels.

Police on Saturday maintained a checkpoint in Tres Equis, while other officials were tracking the suspects.

This is not the only attack on tourists this month. On March 8, two assailants with firearms assaulted the occupants of a boat sailing in the area of Pavonae, on the Tortuguero canals, in Pococi, Limon.

In that incident, six foreign tourists (four Israelis and two Germans), as well as three Costa Ricans (two guides and the boat captain) were victims, stripped of their cell phones, tablers, a gold chain, a watch and some ¢1 million colones and US$800 in cash, according to the police report.

Source: La Nacion