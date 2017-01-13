112 People Died In Costa Rica Last Year Due To Respiratory Viruses

Q COSTA RICA NEWS – A total of 112 people died in Costa Rica in 2016 as a result of respiratory viruses, mainly AH1N1, according to the latest epidemiological bulletin of the Minister de Salud (Ministry of Health).

The bulletin reads that more than half (54%) of the deaths were from the AH1N1 virus, followed by the respiratory syncytial (18%), AH3N2 (15%) and 13% died by other types of influences.

In addition, 92% of people who died from respiratory viruses had risk factors because 22% were older than 65, 19% were cardiac patients, and 18% had chronic respiratory diseases.

Thirty-five percent had two associated risk factors and seven percent had four factors, while 17% of the deceased had no risk factor.

Of the total deaths, 73% were not immunized against influenza, says the report.

The Ministry of Health insists that people classified in risk groups (young children, elderly, diabetic, hypertensive, pregnant and those suffering from a disease that lowers their defenses) should avoid going to massive events or public places, such as the Palmares Festival that kicked off on Thursday.

Health officials stress that the main practice is hand washing and the habit of covering the mouth and nose with the forearm when sneezing and coughing.

Source: La Nacion

