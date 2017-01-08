Quantcast

15 Passengers Unhurt in Santa Ana Bus Fire

By Rico on 8 January 2017

For reasons still under investigation, the San Jose - Santa Ana bus became engulfed in flames, burning completely. Passengers and driver were unhurt

Q COSTA RICA NEWS – The 15 passengers and driver aboard a bus that for yet to be determined reasons caught fire and burned. The incident occurred Saturday night, in Pozos de Santa Ana, in the area of El Alto de las Palomas, around 7:30pm.

Photo of the bus engulfed in flames sent to the Q via Facebook by Duke Doodle.

The Cuerpo de Bomberos (Fire Department) is investigating.

Witnesses say the bus, owned by the Tapachula company that operates the San Jose – Santa Ana route, for no apparent reason caught fire and was quickly engulfed in flames. Bomberos on the scene put out the fire completely and are investigating.

Photo by Adrian Soto, La Nacion

The flames also damaged overhead wires, leaving a number of homes without electricity for some time.

