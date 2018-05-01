Street racing (piques in Spanish) and possibly the use of alcohol and drugs were a deadly mixture Monday night, when one of the drivers of one of the vehicles involved in the illegal activity lost control, hit a concrete divider wall, and splits in half.

Photos from Telenoticias

The incident, occurring at 11:46 p.m. on the Pavas direction on the Circunvalacion, 400 meters from the traffic lights, left two dead and two others injured, and in serious condition in hospital.

Witnesses told the television news cameras, the vehicle was traveling at a great speed when it appears the driver lost control, hit the concrete median, flipped in the air and then splitting in half as it came crashing down.

Although their names were not released to the press, the bodies of the two deceased were strewn on both sides of the road, forcing the total closure of the Circunvalacion, in both directions, for hours.