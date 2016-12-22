23 Tons of Cocaine Seized In Costa Rica in 2016

Q COSTA RICA NEWS – With the discovery of 300 kgs of cocaine hidden in a minibus, in Miramar de Puntarenas, the total seizure for the year adds up to 23 metric tons, reported Wednesday the Ministry of Security.
The amount of confiscated illegal drugs this year represents a 35 percent increase over 2015.
The Ministry statement added that during the year some 115 drug gangs were taken down, a third of which had operated internationally, especially with Mexican cartels and that more than US$3 million dollars in cash, as well as weapons, vehicles and properties linked to suspected narco-traffickers were seized.
Central America serves as a corridor for drugs from South America to the United States and Europe.