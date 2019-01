A 3.9 magnitude earthquake shook the area of Jaco at 9:47 pm Thursday.

According to the Red Sismológica Nacional (RSN) the quake’s epicenter was 45 kilometers south of Jaco, Garabito (9.211 & -84.715), at a depth of 18 km.

Meanwhile, the Observatorio Vulcanológico y Sismológico de Costa Rica (Ovsicori), reported the quake a 3.0 magnitude.

