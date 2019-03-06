It’s only natural that you are looking forward to your long-awaited vacation, but are you fully prepared for it? In particular, do you know how to spend down-time when you have a long flight to account for?

You will need to ensure that you arrive at the airport at least two to three hours before your departure, especially if it is an international flight. You never know how long it could take to go through security, and even if it’s a quick process. It’s always better to be early than to risk even the smallest chance of missing your flight.

Here are three essential things you need to account for before a long flight.

Remember to pack properly

Have you followed USA Today’s guide to create a packing checklist for your trip? This is particularly important for long plane rides, so that you are fully prepared to go on board with the items that you might need. Some of these can include:

A sweater

Comfortable pants

Neck pillow

Snacks

Water

These are some essentials that you are bound to use, while many of your additional items may need to be with your checked baggage, especially if your suitcase is too big to bring on the plane.

Know how to kill time at the airport

Do you know how to kill time at the airport? While looking out the window to watch the airplanes could have been one option at the beginning, you will likely get tired of this after a while. Considering that you always carry your phone with you no matter where you go, why not pull it out to play an online game?

There are countless options that you can download in the app store, and in addition to this, you could even try your hand at an online casino game such as Unibet that offers you the potential to win money. This is an easy way to pass your down-time.

Check the airport guidelines for carry-on luggage

It is incredibly important that you go to the airport prepared having researched the security procedures as INC outlines ahead of time. In particular, do you know what you can or cannot bring on board with you?

Ensure that you don’t go over the liquids limit, for instance, as this will only cause you to spend unnecessary amounts of time passing through security, where you will have to open your bag and throw out the excess, even if the liquid is your expensive face-wash.

Furthermore, don’t forget to bring a pair of headphones with you. Listening to music at the airport, or even watching a television series that you downloaded on your phone, is always bound to make the time go by more quickly. However, remember that you must still be able to hear the airport announcements in the event your flight is delayed. This way you know when it is time to board your plane.

Many people forget to plan for downtime, but even if you only have an extra hour to kill, the time can pass by very slowly if you are bored. Keep in mind these three essentials and never forget to research the airport guidelines ahead of time, as it will save you from a lot of hassle.

