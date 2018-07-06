Every day an average of 3 people die in traffic accidents, indicates the results of an analysis by the Comité de Medicina de Tránsito del Colegio, using the data of the National Institute of Statistics and Census (INEC) of the last 17 years.

In the last 7 years the country there was an increase of 3 deaths per year, if this is maintained, within 4 years there will be more than 1,000 deaths per year on the road.

The traffic accidents are the main cause of death in the population economically active, the study reveals.