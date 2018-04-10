The Organismo de Investigación Judicial (OIJ) arrested three Venezuelan men on Monday, suspected of committing bank fraud in Costa Rica.

The fraud section of the judicial police made the arrests in public after 11 a.m., specifically in the sector of San Rafael de Alajuela.

Preliminarily it is said that the men were placing “skimmers” in different ATMs in the national territory.

The suspects were identified by their last names Salazar, Agudelo and Suárez and alleged to have entered the country a month ago.

Apparently, Costa Rica authorities kept track of the men for several days, but it wasn’t until Monday when they were able to detain them.