A 4.2 magnitude quake reported by the Red Sismológica Nacional (RSN) de la Universidad de Costa Rica (UCR) shook most of the Central Valley this Thursday night.

The tremor that struck at 10:39 pm was centered one kilometer west of San Isidro de Vazquez de Coronado, at a depth of 8 km.

According to the RSN, it originated due to faulting in the crust of the Caribbean plate.

Meanwhile, the Observatorio Vulcanológico y Sismológico de Costa Rica (Ovsicori) indicated that the tremor had a magnitude of 3.9 degrees and a depth of 7 kilometers, located 3.3 kilometers southwest of San Isidro de Vázquez De Coronado.

In San Jose, Heredia, Santa Ana, Curridabat, Rio Segundo de Alajuela and El Carmen de Guadalupe it was felt the strongest, although of short duration, a second or two.

