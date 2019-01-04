Often touted as the Mecca of lust-worthy beaches, Central America and the Caribbean beaches provide ample reasons to pack your bagas and book a flight.

To ensure your vacation doesn’t disappoint, Flight Network has developed one of the most extensive lists of Central American and Caribbean beaches.

To create Central America and the Caribbean’s Top 50 Beaches FlightNetwork collected insight from over 1200 journalists, editors, bloggers, and agencies, who know travel.

According to this insight, four of Costa Rica’s beaches are in the top 50 in the region. Let’s meet them.

#8 Manuel Antonio (Puntarenas)

Manuel Antonio, located 7 kilometers south of Quepos, is one of the most popular of the Pacific coast beaches of Costa Rica. The beach is located within the Manuel Antonio National Park, one of the most biodiverse locations in the world. Whether you treasure relaxing on the beach or enjoying adventure activities on the water, Manuel Antonio will not disappoint.

#35 Punta Uva (Limon)

Located on Costa Rica’s Caribbean coast, this remote seaside fishing village will rewarded you with a blanket of green palm trees, a myriad of natural beauty and clear blue water. The laid-back Punta Uva is tucked away from the noisier crowded spots. There are just a handful of shops, small hotels and restaurants nearby. Unique to Costa Rica, the shallow reef is actually close enough to swim to, which makes for fantastic snorkeling and diving.

#37 Playa Conchal (Guanacaste)

Playa Conchal is located along the Costa Rican Gold Coast, a breath-taking beach filled with millions of shells that inspired its name. Take a dip in the warm azure waters or collect your favorite shells. Gaze back at the majestic rainforest. Walk towards the forest and you’ll find sandier spots to sink your toes into. The rich marine life offers a wealth of things to explore.

#49 Playa Sombrero (Puntarenas)

Looking for an ‘untouched natural paradise’, Playa Sombrero, on the southern tip of the Osa Peninsula, in Costa Rica’s South Pacific, is the place. Playa Sombrero is surrounded by lush rainforests and unmatched vistas.

Which are the other 46 life-enhancing beaches?

Click here for FlightNetwork’s Central America and Caribbean Top 50 Beaches.

