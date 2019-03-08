Four helicopters, valued at more than US$43 million dollars, donated by the United States will arrive in Costa Rica today (Friday).

They will be used to provide support in emergency care in mountainous terrain or in difficult weather conditions. The offer was made by the United States last April.

The United States will be responsible for maintenance and spare parts during the training program, which is expected to take at least two years. Meanwhile, the Servicio de Vigilancia Aérea (Air Surveillance Service) will assume the operating costs of the helicopters.

Related