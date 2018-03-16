Latin America has the sad title of being the region that hosts the largest number of most violent cities in the world.
It is certified by the latest report of the Citizen Council for Public Safety and Criminal Justice (CCSPJP), a Mexican civil organization that each year produces a list of the 50 most violent cities in the world.
Their results are taken as reference by both media and international organizations.
To prepare the list, the CCSPJP uses a simple methodology, comparing the number of homicides per 100,000 inhabitants.
They also include only those cities that exceed 300,000 inhabitants and compute only intentional homicides or aggression deaths.
And of the 50 cities in the ranking, 17 are in Brazil, 12 in Mexico, 5 in Venezuela, 3 in Colombia and 2 in Honduras. There is also a city in El Salvador, another in Guatemala and one in Puerto Rico.
The most violent Latin American cities:
- Los Cabos, Mexico
- Caracas, Venezuela
- Acapulco, Mexico
- Natal, Brazil
- Tijuana, Mexico
- La Paz, Mexico
- Fortaleza, Brazil
- Victoria, Mexico
- Guayana, Venezuela
- Belem, Brazil
- Vitoria de Conquista, Brazil
- Culiacan, Mexico
- Marceio, Brazil
- San Salvador, El Salvadro
- Aracaju, Brazil
- Feira de Santana, Brazil
- Juarez, Mexico
- Recife, Brazil
- Maturin, Venezuela
- Guatemala City, Guatemala
- Salvador, Brazil
- San Pedro Sula, Honduras
- Valencia, Venezuela
- Cali, Colombia
- Chihuahua, Mexico
- Joao Pessoa, Brazil
- Obregon, Mexico
- San Juan, Puerto Rico
- Barquisimetro, Venezuela
- Manaos, Brazil
- Central District, Honduras
- Tepic, Mexico
- Palmira, Colombia
- Reynosa, Mexico
- Porto Alegre, Brazil
- Macapa, Brazil
- Mazatlan, Mexico
- Campos de Goytacazes, Brazil
- Campina Grande, Brazil
- Teresina, Brazil
- Vitoria, Brazil
- Cucuta, Colombia
Souce (in Spanish): BBC Mundo