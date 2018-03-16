Latin America has the sad title of being the region that hosts the largest number of most violent cities in the world.

It is certified by the latest report of the Citizen Council for Public Safety and Criminal Justice (CCSPJP), a Mexican civil organization that each year produces a list of the 50 most violent cities in the world.

Their results are taken as reference by both media and international organizations.

In 2017 Mexico lived the bloodiest year of the last 20 years, exceeding 23,000 intentional homicides, according to data from the Ministry of the Interior.

To prepare the list, the CCSPJP uses a simple methodology, comparing the number of homicides per 100,000 inhabitants.

 

They also include only those cities that exceed 300,000 inhabitants and compute only intentional homicides or aggression deaths.

Violence has decreased in Central America, according to CCSPJP, with just four of its cities in the ranking and none is among the top 10.

And of the 50 cities in the ranking, 17 are in Brazil, 12 in Mexico, 5 in Venezuela, 3 in Colombia and 2 in Honduras. There is also a city in El Salvador, another in Guatemala and one in Puerto Rico.

The most violent Latin American cities:

  1. Los Cabos, Mexico
  2. Caracas, Venezuela
  3. Acapulco, Mexico
  4. Natal, Brazil
  5. Tijuana, Mexico
  6. La Paz, Mexico
  7. Fortaleza, Brazil
  8. Victoria, Mexico
  9. Guayana, Venezuela
  10. Belem, Brazil
  11. Vitoria de Conquista, Brazil
  12. Culiacan, Mexico
  13. Marceio, Brazil
  14. San Salvador, El Salvadro
  15. Aracaju, Brazil
  16. Feira de Santana, Brazil
  17. Juarez, Mexico
  18. Recife, Brazil
  19. Maturin, Venezuela
  20. Guatemala City, Guatemala
  21. Salvador, Brazil
  22. San Pedro Sula, Honduras
  23. Valencia, Venezuela
  24. Cali, Colombia
  25. Chihuahua, Mexico
  26. Joao Pessoa, Brazil
  27. Obregon, Mexico
  28. San Juan, Puerto Rico
  29. Barquisimetro, Venezuela
  30. Manaos, Brazil
  31. Central District, Honduras
  32. Tepic, Mexico
  33. Palmira, Colombia
  34. Reynosa, Mexico
  35. Porto Alegre, Brazil
  36. Macapa, Brazil
  37. Mazatlan, Mexico
  38. Campos de Goytacazes, Brazil
  39. Campina Grande, Brazil
  40. Teresina, Brazil
  41. Vitoria, Brazil
  42. Cucuta, Colombia

Souce (in Spanish): BBC Mundo

