Latin America has the sad title of being the region that hosts the largest number of most violent cities in the world.

It is certified by the latest report of the Citizen Council for Public Safety and Criminal Justice (CCSPJP), a Mexican civil organization that each year produces a list of the 50 most violent cities in the world.

Their results are taken as reference by both media and international organizations.

To prepare the list, the CCSPJP uses a simple methodology, comparing the number of homicides per 100,000 inhabitants.

They also include only those cities that exceed 300,000 inhabitants and compute only intentional homicides or aggression deaths.

And of the 50 cities in the ranking, 17 are in Brazil, 12 in Mexico, 5 in Venezuela, 3 in Colombia and 2 in Honduras. There is also a city in El Salvador, another in Guatemala and one in Puerto Rico.

The most violent Latin American cities:

Los Cabos, Mexico Caracas, Venezuela Acapulco, Mexico Natal, Brazil Tijuana, Mexico La Paz, Mexico Fortaleza, Brazil Victoria, Mexico Guayana, Venezuela Belem, Brazil Vitoria de Conquista, Brazil Culiacan, Mexico Marceio, Brazil San Salvador, El Salvadro Aracaju, Brazil Feira de Santana, Brazil Juarez, Mexico Recife, Brazil Maturin, Venezuela Guatemala City, Guatemala Salvador, Brazil San Pedro Sula, Honduras Valencia, Venezuela Cali, Colombia Chihuahua, Mexico Joao Pessoa, Brazil Obregon, Mexico San Juan, Puerto Rico Barquisimetro, Venezuela Manaos, Brazil Central District, Honduras Tepic, Mexico Palmira, Colombia Reynosa, Mexico Porto Alegre, Brazil Macapa, Brazil Mazatlan, Mexico Campos de Goytacazes, Brazil Campina Grande, Brazil Teresina, Brazil Vitoria, Brazil Cucuta, Colombia

Souce (in Spanish): BBC Mundo