A 5.0 magnitude earthquake shook a great part of Costa Rican territory at 3:42 pm this Monday afternoon.

The Red Sismológica Nacional (RSN) – National Seismological Network – said the epicenter of was 18 kilometers east of Jacó, in Garabito de Puntarenas, at a depth of 40 kms.

For its part, the Observatorio Vulcanológico y Sismológico de Costa Rica (Ovsicori) – Volcanological and Seismological Observatory of Costa Rica – calculated the magnitude of the quake by 4.4 and located its epicenter 2.8 kilometers southeast of Parrita, in Puntarenas.

According to the Ovsicori, the depth of the earthquake was 41 kilometers.