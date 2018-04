A 5.3 magnitude earthquake was recorded this Sunday, close to 10 p.m., in the Osa Peninsula, in Puntarenas, as reported by the Volcanological and Seismological Observatory of Costa Rica (Ovsicori).

The epicenter was located 46 kilometers west of the community of San Pedrillo and had a depth of 10 kilometers.

According to the Observatory, the tremor was also felt in neighboring towns in Golfito and Puntarenas.