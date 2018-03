A 5.4 magnitude quake hit Costa Rica at 1:37 am Friday. According to the report by the Ovsicori, the epicenter was located 9 km northeast of Quepos, at a depth of 46 km.

The Red Sismologica Nacional (RSN) reported the quake as a 5.3, with the epicenter 13 km southeast San Carlos de Tarrazu, at a depth of 36 km.

Whichever, the tremor was felt strongest in the Central Pacific coast and Central Valley.