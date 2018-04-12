As one of the world’s most popular and well-known classifieds ads website, Craigslist attracts millions of people worldwide. A wide range of services that Craigslist offers include jobs and housing, among others.

Many countries have their own local Craigslist websites while major cities in the U.S. and Europe, also have localized classifieds ads sites.

If you live in San Jose, Costa Rica and you’re seeking to find a job, buy or sell items online or contact with other people across the globe, Craigslist may be the right solution for you.

In this article, we’ll explore top five best ways to using Craigslist in Costa Rica.

Know How to Avoid Scams

While Craiglist is a great way to find jobs and buy or sell items, users are often vulnerable to scams.

You should always know how to protect yourself from potential scammers and learn how to avoid them. There are many scammers out there and they are constantly finding new ways to trick unsuspecting customers.

Being cautious is your best guard against scams, but here are some basic tips to avoiding scammers:

You should trust only local buyers and sellers.

Do not send funds to distant buyers, it’s one of the most common mistakes made by people on Craigslist.

Under no circumstances should you send any personal information, especially card numbers or your PayPal.

Watch Out for Suspicious Ads When Buying

When buying items on Craigslist, you need to be careful and pay attention to details in order to avoid getting scammed and losing money.

Never trust ads with poor or vague descriptions, spelling, and grammar errors, as well as generic images.

You should always know what you’re buying and be wary of potential scams.

Tip: Be sure to communicate with the seller and ask more information about the item you want to buy.

Do Your Research Before Selling

Before selling items on Craigslist, we recommend you do a basic research to collect information such as the price range for the product you’re planning to sell.

In the end, you should take into consideration your product quality and how it weighs against the same products that other people are selling before you determine the price.

Always Meet In Public

There’s always a risk involved when you’re meeting face-to-face at an exchange. It doesn’t necessarily mean you will get robbed or attacked, but it’s best you take precautions before arranging a meeting.

Make sure you meet in public and take someone with you and also ask for the buyer’s contact information.

And most importantly, when buying inspect the item on spot to be sure you’re getting exactly what both you and the seller agreed on.

Keep Yourself Updated With Local News

Using Craigslist in Costa Rica can be a great way to find affordable housing in San Jose or finding a rent a car company while on a vacation.

Craigslist Costa Rica also boasts a large community forum where you can also keep track of the local news and events or get in touch with other users.

