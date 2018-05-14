A 5-year-old boy died Sunday night at the San Rafael hospital in Alajuela, after apparently ingestin an agricultural pesticide. The boy, from the Poasito sector, was rushed to hospital by his parents after learning of what had happened.

The death was confirmed by Francisco Pérez, director of the Alajuela medical center. The doctor also corroborated the minor’s age and the alleged cause, and that the boy was alive when he arrived at the hospital, suffering a cardiac arrest minutes later.

Preliminary information indicates that the child ingested the Fenix herbicide, used in the harvest of strawberries, a major economic activity in the Poasito area.