A total of 512 people are still in shelters following the flooding and damage caused by the tropical storm that hit area of the Pacific coast in Guanacaste and Puntarenas.

While residents of those areas, in particular, Jicaral and Paquera, the hardest hit, work to return to normal, the Comisión Nacional de Emergencias (CNE) – national emergency commission – has called for people to be ready with the arrival of two new tropical waves to hit the country starting today, Wednesday, October 10.

Tropical wave 40 should be over Costa Rica by Thursday, followed by 41 by the weekend.

Areas of the Central and South Pacific and the Central Valley will be most affected.

the areas of Cóbano, Lepanto and Paquera remain on RED alert, while La Cruz, Santa Cruz, Nicoya, Nandayure, Barranca, El Roble and Pitahaya remain in YELLOW.