Did The Simpsons Just Predict Mexico’s Next President?

(Q24N) Panampost.com – The new season of The Simpsons is about to start and an image has been spreading around social media showing Andrés Manuel López Obrador, President of Mexico’s National Regeneration Movement party, wearing a presidential band.

Previously, an image of Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto was rumored to be part of the show, but it was ultimately debunked.

Fox television has not confirmed that the image is real, and many have speculated it isn’t. Social media has questioned if López Obrador’s appearance on the show is yet another one of its strange predictions, similar to the victory of President Donald Trump that appeared on an episode 16 years ago.

It happened in chapter 17 of season 11, in which Bart can see the future of his family, specifically his sister Lisa as President of the United States complaining about the administration that preceded her (Donald Trump’s).

After the prediction became true, the show’s followers started to highlight other coincidences, such as the Ebola epidemic, the invention of smart watches, 3D printers and even a technical error in the 2008 US elections .

Source: Sin Embargo

