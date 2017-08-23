U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials discovered 60 migrants from Central America packed into a frozen food truck at a South Texas border checkpoint.

A number of the migrants wore hooded jackets and trousers as they lay flat on sheets of ice, according to BBC News.

A statement issued by CBP noted that the migrants were found “laying on and within pallets of broccoli lined with a thin sheet of ice.” It added that the frozen compartment was padlocked shut with “no means of escape” for the migrants originating from Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras.

Luckily, nobody suffered injuries. The driver was detained on charges of human smuggling.

There will be “serious consequences for truck drivers who engage in smuggling” warned Manuel Padilla Jr., chief of the Rio Grande Valley Border Patrol Sector and the Commander of the Joint Task Force-West, South Texas Corridor.

More people have died crossing the border from Mexico to enter the United States in the first seven months of 2017 compared to the year before, even as crossings appear to have dropped sharply, according to the United Nations migration agency, the International Organization of Migration.

The U.N. migration agency counted 232 migrant deaths through the end of July, a 17 percent jump from a year earlier, which totaled 204 deaths. July saw the highest number of deaths of any month this year, with 50 bodies discovered, including 10 discovered in a sweltering truck parked outside a Walmart in San Antonio, Texas.

Thousands have died crossing the border since the mid-1990s, when heightened enforcement in San Diego, Calif. and El Paso, Texas pushed traffic into Arizona’s remote, scorching deserts.

