Following up on their win on Friday against the U.S., Costa Rica’s national team, ‘La Sele’, is looking for a repeat this afternoon against Mexico.

Winning today’s game means Costa Rica qualifies for the FIFA 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Last time Mexico face Costa Rica in World Cup qualifying, Costa Rica was fighting for survival in the Hexagonal and in need of a result. The pressure was on, but Mexico ended up losing 2-1.

Mexico sits unbeaten in first place of the Hexagonal table on 17 points from seven games, with Costa Rica in second.

Mexico is expecting a difficult challenge in getting past Costa Rica goalkeeper Keylor Navas who had a tremendous game Friday, helping Costa Rica get a road victory against the United States, 2-0.

The question being asked is, give Mexico’s World Cup spot is confirmed, will they experiment vs. Costa Rica?

Despite the pressure being off Mexico, the rivalry element between both teams could produce a better game than one potentially envisioned.

Costa Rica today woke up to “game mode”, the entire country is talking, living the moments leading up to tonight.

People wearing La Sele shirts will be a common sight. Talk of the game will be everywhere, in fact, one could see an almost shut down of the country a few hours of the 8:00 pm game start. And then all eyes, save for the 35,000 or so watching the game live at the National Stadium, will be glued to a nearby screen – television, tablet, smartphone.

No matter win, tie or low, it is extremely likely Costa Rica will join Mexico in Russia next summer. The Ticos have made three of the last four World Cups, including an A+++++ performance in Brazil in 2014, losing out in penalty kicks to eventual third place winners Netherlands.

