As a result of the national strike – today in it’s 50th day and which continues to be active, 76% of retailers report economic losses, as detailed in a stud by the Chamber of Commerce of Costa Rica (CCCR).

The strike by the public sector employes opposing to the tax reform proposed – Plan Fiscal – by the government began on September 10.

The blockades and paralysis of essential services had a real impact on businesses, as verified by the Chamber. On average, the decrease in retail sales during the strike days was 25%, according to Yolanda Fernández, president of the CCCR. As a result of this decrease in sales, 18% of the stores had to lay off staff.

“Among the measures that were adopted to minimize losses are: delivery of goods at dawn, change routes and extra days, apply teleworking and increase inventories,” said Fernandez

Another of the biggest effects of the strike for local retailers was the impact it had on sales during the year-end fiscal closure (of September 30). 90% of the stores indicated that the strike directly affected a decrease in sales.

Although 33% of the stores said had made special offers and promotions for the fiscal closure, there were no significant increases in sales, as is common.

Source: El Financiero

