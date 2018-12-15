Do you travel frequently on the main road to Escazú? Well, it is best to arm yourself with patience during the coming week. In addition to the traditional congestion provoked by the holiday shopping season, users of Route 105 will deal with the demarcation works that are being carried out.

On Friday (December 14) the Consejo Nacional de Vialidad (Conavi) began the roadwork that will stretch the three kilometers between the intersection of ruta27, near Walmart, and Casa de Piedra, by the Liceo de Escazú, in Escazú center.

The work will be carried out between 8:30 am and 3 pm and is expected to be completed by next Friday, December 21.

