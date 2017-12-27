Raquel Mora Fernández has been modeling for 16 years, five years of being a nurse and the same amount of time dedicating her time to her project “Regalamos Sonrisas” (Let’s Give Smiles) aimed at giving a hand to the indigents of San Jose.

This Friday, at 8 in the morning, Mora will in the main areas of “Chepe” (San Jose) to deliver food and clothing to people living in the streets.

“Everything is already packed, this time I am a little late, but the response from the people was very positive to help,” she said.

“They are people socially repressed and invisible to society, that’s why I’ve always liked to give them a hand because there are many who forget them,” said the model and nurse.

Raquel invites all who want to give a hand, to contact her by way of Facebook accounts Raquel Mora Fernández and Secretos del armario, Naty & Raque.

“Each person will be given two to three change of clothing, food, we have everything ready, we just need people to sign up to deliver the packages,” added Mora.

Source: Lateja.cr