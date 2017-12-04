A 4.1 magnitude earthquake shook up the Central Pacific early this Monday morning, at 7.49 am, at 23.7 kilometers southwest of the beach town of Jaco, at a depth of 10 kilometers, according to Volcanological and Seismological Observatory of Costa Rica (Ovsicori)

The National Seismological Network (RSN) also reported a 3.2 magnitude at 6:31 am, 6 km north of the Pavon, Golfito, in the South Paficic coast.

Both Jaco and Golfito are located in the province of Puntarenas.

Sunday morning, a 4.9 magnitude Jaco, the ‘temblor’ occurring at 2:44 am, the epicenter was located 40.7 kilometers southwest of Jaco, at a depth of 10 km, reported the Ovsicori and the RSN .

On November 12, a 6.4 magnitude with an epicenter in Jacó, was felt very strongly throughout the country

The were no injuries reported or of any serious damage in any of the quakes.

In recent weeks, this sector of the Pacific, specifically Jacó, has had a lot of seismic activity said the RSN.