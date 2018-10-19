AC Hotels by Marriott announced the opening of the AC Hotel San Jose Escazú. The 126-room property is located in the exclusive Avenida Escazú.

According to the press release, “AC Hotels by Marriott celebrates the beauty of classic modern design with its European soul and Spanish roots, born from the signature vision of the renowned hotelier Antonio Catalan, who founded the brand in 1998 and grew it into one of the most respected hotel brands in Spain.

“Following its success in Europe, a joint venture was formed with Marriott International in 2011, which has since launched AC Hotels by Marriott globally in France, Denmark, the United States, Mexico, Panama, Colombia and now Costa Rica.”

The new AC Hotel San Jose Escazú is the fourth AC Hotel by Marriott in Central America.

“We are delighted to bring the AC brand to Costa Rica, especially to such a vibrant area like Avenida Escazú that is full of urban culture. The style, design, and attention to detail makes this hotel ideal for millennial travelers who are looking to explore what San José has to offer,” said Ismael Morales, General Manager of the AC Hotel San Jose Escazú.

The AC Hotel is across the Residences hotel by Marriott.