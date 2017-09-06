Many, often confused, refer to Costa Rica as an “island”. I suppose they can be forgiven, for it could be the same people that Russia’s President, Vladimir Putin, says “who confuse Austria and Australia”.
But from FoxSports? And from their Mexico location no less?
Don’t think so.
In the La Última Palabra segment on FoxSports Mexico on Tuesday night on the Mexico – Costa Rica game, hosted by Andre Marín, Alberto García Aspe and Daniel Brailovsky, the latter saying, “…Mexico will take revenge of the last defeat they had in their visit to the island (…).”
The ‘island’ reference was also repeated on the FoxSports website (later updated) and followed up by strong criticism of journalists across the social networks and FoxSports’ own.
The commentators were discussing that Mexico is expected to take revenge on the Costa Ricans after their defeat in the last qualifier game they played back in October 2013. Last night’s game ended in a 1-1 tie.
On the social networks, comments included, “if Costa Rica is an island, surely Mexico is still a colony” and “It is incredible that a medium of this level says that Costa Rica is an island”.