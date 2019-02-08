The Jacó Air Fest is an aeronautical, cultural, sports and family event, which will be held from February 8 to 10 on the grounds of the Jacó Walk Shopping Center in Jacó Beach.

In addition to top-level air shows, involving paragliders, paramotors, paratrikes, aeromodelists, paratroopers, wingmen, drones and a hot air balloon; the public can enjoy various alternative activities such as the flight and adventure fair, the display of flying discs, kites, juggling, a water slide and children’s workshops.

“There will be recreational paragliding flights with Bex Paragliding certified pilots, also paramotor departing from the beach or the show area in Jacó Walk and they will be able to ride the balloon between 6 and 9 a.m. and the 4 and 6 p.m., on February 9 and 10,” said Claudia Gallego, the festival’s media director.

Gallego clarified that the balloon is tethered, that is, it is tied down, but the 10 minute experience for up to four people at the same time, reaches a height of 120 meters.

Some activities will depend on weather conditions, however, organizers don’t expect the strongs winds this weekend to be of any inconvenience.

More information is available online at Jacoairfest.com and Facebook.

Related