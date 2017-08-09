During the rainy season (May to November) as we that live in Costa Rica know well, it doesn’t rain everywhere, or now due to climate change every day, but when it does, it does.

For example, on Tuesday morning the residents of the community of Piedra de Fuego in Los Filtros de Alajuelita regained their tranquility after Monday’s rains flooded six houses.

Meanwhile, in areas like Santa Ana (where the Q is located), the rains were none. We could see the dark clouds to the east (in the direction of Escazu and Alajuelita) but no rain for us.

In Piedra de Fuego, like is the case in many areas prone to flooding, the cause was the river could not withstand the amount of water that fell in a very short period.

In other cases, like the flooding reported in downtown San Jose some months back is due to clogged storm sewers. Every year, at the beginning of the rainy season, the trash accumulated in the sewer system creates the problem. And usually in the same place.Pastor Juan Walen told us that the downpour was too strong and affected them that the river Limón is very narrow and could not withstand the amount of water that fell.

As to the rivers, the flooding lasts all season long, and what amazes is that many living in the flood prone areas do nothing to mitigate the problem, other than to complain when their home is flooded.

Back to Piedra de Fuego, fortunately, there were no injuries or loss of life reported. Material damage was minimal, for the most part, just a lot stuff getting wet and no one required relocation to any shelter, according to local pastor Juan Walen.

The Comisión Nacional de Emergencias (CNE) – National Commission of Emergencies – and the Municipality had to bring in machinery to remove the mud, weeds, and stones from the main road, while in the houses, a strong broom and muscle power was required for the cleanup.

