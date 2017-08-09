During the rainy season (May to November) as we that live in Costa Rica know well, it doesn’t rain everywhere, or now due to climate change every day, but when it does, it does.

For example, on Tuesday morning the residents of the community of Piedra de Fuego in Los Filtros de Alajuelita regained their tranquility after Monday’s rains flooded six houses.

The aftermath of Monday afternoon’s heavy rains in Piedra de Fuego, in Alajuelita. Silvia Coto, La Teja

Meanwhile, in areas like Santa Ana (where the Q is located), the rains were none. We could see the dark clouds to the east (in the direction of Escazu and Alajuelita) but no rain for us.

In Piedra de Fuego, like is the case in many areas prone to flooding, the cause was the river could not withstand the amount of water that fell in a very short period.

In other cases, like the flooding reported in downtown San Jose some months back is due to clogged storm sewers. Every year, at the beginning of the rainy season, the trash accumulated in the sewer system creates the problem. And usually in the same place.Pastor Juan Walen told us that the downpour was too strong and affected them that the river Limón is very narrow and could not withstand the amount of water that fell.

As to the rivers, the flooding lasts all season long, and what amazes is that many living in the flood prone areas do nothing to mitigate the problem, other than to complain when their home is flooded.

Back to Piedra de Fuego, fortunately, there were no injuries or loss of life reported. Material damage was minimal, for the most part, just a lot stuff getting wet and no one required relocation to any shelter, according to local pastor Juan Walen.

A strong broom and lots of muscle power was required for the cleanup. Silvia Coto, La Teja

The Comisión Nacional de Emergencias (CNE) – National Commission of Emergencies  – and the Municipality had to bring in machinery to remove the mud, weeds, and stones from the main road, while in the houses, a strong broom and muscle power was required for the cleanup.

Luckily, for them, there were no rains on Tuesday. But it did rain in Santa Ana.

The Instituto Meteorológico Nacional (IMN) – national weather service – reported that tropical storm Franklin has left Mexico, however, in the Pacific coast they can expect buckets of water (baldazos in Spanish) to fall due on them due to a low-pressure system affecting the Gulf of Panama.

Preparations for the rainy season, as we come into two of the worst months, September and October:

  1. Umbrellas, a few to last you during the entire season

  2. Rubber boots

  3. Shovel(s)

  4. Broom(s)

  5. Raincoat

  6. Candles (if case the power goes out)

  7. Flashlight

  8. Fresh water (in bottles or gallons, can’t trust the local tap water in the event there is a break in the line and repairs are made. Not unusual to have brown water come out of the tap after an AyA – water utility – repair job)

  9. Charged cellular phone

  10. Raise your appliances with wooden pallets.

Use the comments section below or post to our official Facebook page your recommendations to weather the rainy season.

 

 

