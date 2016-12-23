Air Canada Inaugurates Twice-Weekly, Non-Stop Service Between Montreal and San Jose

Q COSTA RICA TRAVEL – Canada’s airline, Air Canada, on Thursday inaugurated its new twice-weekly flights between Montreal and San Jose.

The service non-stop flight between Montreal’s Montreal, PE Trudeau International (YUL) and Costa Rica’s Juan Santamaria international airport (SJO) will operated by Air Canada Rouge on Sundays and Thursdays, until April 23, 2017.

The Montreal departure is at 7:40am, arriving in San Jose at 12:14pm; the flight then turns around, leaving at 1:35pm and arriving back in Montreal at 7:47pm.

“Air Canada is very pleased to inaugurate this new, seasonal service between Montreal and Costa Rica, providing customers even more options when travelling to this popular Latin American vacation destination. The new flight complements Air Canada’s existing Toronto-San Jose service and our flights from Toronto and Montreal to Liberia in Costa Rica. It also serves to further support Air Canada’s ongoing global expansion, which has seen capacity grow from its strategic Montreal hub by 20 per cent over the past two years,” said Benjamin Smith, president, passenger airlines at Air Canada.

The Montreal service connects travellers from eastern Canada, eliminating the stop-over in Toronto (YYZ).

In 2015, a total of 157,614 Canadians arrived in Costa Rica by air, representing 90% of all Canadian arrivals to the country.

