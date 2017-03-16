Air France Annouces Increase In Weekly Frequency of Direct Flights to Costa Rica

Q TRAVEL – Air France on Wednesday announced it will increase the number of direct flights to Costa Rica from two to three weekly for the 2017-2108 season.

The airline says it will offer direct flights between the Charles de Gaulle airport in Paris (CDG) and the Juan Santamaria airport in San Jose (SJO) on Mondays, Wednesday and Saturdays, starting October 28 and through to April 30, 2018.

The airline also said it extended the 2016 – 2017 to the end of this month, after experiencing an 80% occupancy rate and record 32,000 bookings.

Costa Rica’s Tourism Minister, Mauricio Ventura, said the airline’s decision is a result of the ICT efforts and aggressive strategy to strengthen the country’s position in Europe.

Ventura pointed out that in 2016 a total of 434,884 of the arrivals were from Europe, of which 353,326 were by air.

In the case of arrivals from France, Costa Rica saw the arrival of 53,743 visitors in 2016, up from 47,227 in 2015.

In addition to Air France, airlines with direct fights to Costa Rica include British Airways (London), Iberia (Madrid) and Condor (Frankfurt).

On May 9, Swiss Edelweiss will start offering direct flights between Zurich and San Jose. The flights will be on Tuesdays and Fridays.

Costa Rica's private transportation services AVANTI Costa Rica. Discreet and reliable service. If you enjoyed this, please SHARE IT so other readers can find it and enjoy it. What are your thoughts? Post your comments below or post to our official FACEBOOK page.

Related