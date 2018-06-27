As a complement to the efforts and negotiations carried out by the Costa Rica Tourism Board, the ICT, to increase the frequencies of flights from the United States, Alaska airline announced on Tuesday an increase of frequency on the Los Angeles – San José route from three weekly to one daily, during the high season.

The daily flights will operate from November 15 to November 26, 2018, and from December 16, 2018, to January 6, 2019. Alaska has flights into both the Daniel Oduber Quirós (LIR) in Liberia and the Juan Santamaría (SJO) in San Jose.

Additionally, United Airlines announced the increase in frequency on the Chicago – San Jose route, which will be daily during January and February of next year.

The airline will maintain its flights from Liberia airport to the United States, and the Houston-Liberia route in January 2019, departing twice a week on Saturdays and Sundays.

The increase in flights represents an increase of almost 15,000 seats (14.838) from the United States.

The U.S. is the main source of tourists to Costa Rica with 1.2 million visitors in 2017, a figure that represents 40% of international arrivals in this period.

The Minister of Tourism, María Amalia Revelo said the ICT has been carrying out marketing efforts in key U.S. cities such as Los Angeles, San Francisco, Miami, Chicago, New York, Boston, Fort Lauderdale, Washington D.C. and Dallas.