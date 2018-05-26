A spectacular accident between two trucks, Friday afternoon, where one overturned and ended up on top of the concrete divider. Despite the spectatcular, no injuries were reported, according to local Red Cross and Transit authorities.

Diego Palma, an administrator of the Cruz Roja, explained that one of the drivers was the most affected but did not need to be transferred to hospital. The collision occurred in front of the Colegio Técnico Profesional de Cañas (CTP).

Apparently one of the vehicles lost control, possibly due to speeding, collided with the other. Wet road conditions possibly contributed to the crash.

The 50 kilometers Cañas-Liberia four lane route has become one of the most dangerous in the country where accidents are reported frequently, unfortunately some with deadly results.