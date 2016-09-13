Amazon Looking To Hire 1,500 To Expand Costa Rica Operations

(QCOSTARICA) Great news for those looking for work or to improve their current, Amazon.com plans to hire 1,500 full-time positions to support the increase of operations in Lagunilla and Calle Blancos.

The online electronic commerce and cloud computing company is seeking customer service associates and managers, merchant support, finance and software development positions, among others.

“Our Amazon customer service organization has been operating in Costa Rica since 2008 and we’ve found talent in abundance here,” said Alejandro Filloy, general manager of Amazon in Costa Rica, in a press release. “We are proud to be creating more than 1,500 full-time jobs in diverse fields and to grow our footprint across the country.”

Since the start of operations in the country, Amazon has expanded rapidly and currently employs more than 4,000 full-time associates in many different business units.

“Amazon has grown immensely and has brought thousands of new jobs for the Costa Ricans,” said Alexander Mora, Minister of Foreign Trade. “This announcement confirms the huge dynamism of this sector and the multiple opportunities for the country to boost development beyond its current level. We are proud of this attractive ecosystem and it fills us with satisfaction to know that Amazon continues to trust Costa Rica as a destination to carry out their very successful global operations.”

Jorge Sequeira, managing director for the Costa Rican Investment Promotion Agency, CINDE, “Amazon is one of the best examples in the country of how companies in the services sector evolve by integrating new processes in different areas. Not only is Amazon one of the most important customer service centers operating in Costa Rica, and one of the largest employers in the services sector, but also as a multidisciplinary center of shared services and technologies. A world leader like Amazon has experienced this growth and diversification in the country speaks to the capabilities of Costa Rica as a competitive location for such operations.”

Full-time employees at Amazon receive competitive wages and a comprehensive benefits package, including private health and life insurance, transportation, as well as extended maternity and parental leave benefits.

CINDE (the Costa Rican Investment Promotion Agency) is a private, non-profit, non-political organization, with more than 30 years of experience in attracting high and medium-tech companies in sectors such as services, advanced and light manufacturing, life sciences, agribusiness and food to Costa Rica.

