American Arrested In Orotina With Liquid Marijuana

Q COSTA RICA – Officials of the Programa Regional Antidrogas (PRAD) – Regional Antidrug Program of the Fuerza Publica (police), arrested Tuesday afternoon, an American with several bottles containing liquid marijuana (marihuana in Spanish).

The drug was labeled containers, “The Medical Cannabis”.

The drug was found in a vehicle during a routine inspection carried PRAD agents on the Ruta 27, in the area of Orotina.

The American, who had the liquid marijuana bottles in his possession, was identified by his last name, Felter.

This is the first case of liquid marijuana to be seized in the country, and raises the alert by authorities.



Although marijuana use is legalized in other countries, in Costa Rica possession of marijuana in any state, liquid in this case, is prohibited and sanctioned.

Authorities say the liquid marijuana confiscated will now analyzed for its levels and the effect it can have on people who consume the drug this way.

What is Liquid Marijuana?

Based on what the name suggests, liquid marijuana is just marijuana in the form of liquid. It is often called as “liquid THC” wherein THC stands for tetrahydrocannabinol and it is the compound found in cannabis that gives the psychoactive effects. Read more at http://www.growingmarijuanablog.com.

Medical cannabis or medical marijuana

Medical cannabis, or medical marijuana is cannabis and cannabinoids that are prescribed by doctors for their patients. The use of cannabis as a medicine has not been rigorously tested due to production restrictions and other governmental regulations. There is a limited amount of evidence that suggests cannabis can reduce nausea and vomiting during chemotherapy, improve appetite in people with HIV/AIDS, and reduce chronic pain and muscle spasms. Read more at https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Medical_cannabis

