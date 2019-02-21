An American named Mohns, 38, was deported to the United States, wanted for drug possession, violence against authority, robbery and aggravated assault, among others.

The foreigner, was transferred to Juan Santamaría International Airport under strict security measures by immigration officers.

Mohns was detained on January 4, 2019, along with two Salvadorans, in Puerto Jiménez de Golfito, near the border with Panama, for being ‘irregular” (illegal) in the country.

Mohns was wanted in Florida and Virginia.

So far this year, the Costa Rica’s immigration police has deported 265 foreigners of different nationalities, surpassing the deportations made in the first two months of 2018.

