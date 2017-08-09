On Tuesday, August 8, thirteen foreign ministers from the Americas met in Lima, Peru, in order to discuss Venezuela’s social and political crisis. The result was a signed declaration in which the representatives declare that Nicolás Maduro’s constituent assembly is illegal and illegitimate, as are all decisions that result from it.

The meeting, which was summoned by the government of Peru, assembled the foreign ministers of:

Argentina Brazil Canada Chile Colombia Costa Rica Guatemala Honduras Mexico Panama Paraguay Peru

They all signed a document that condemned the rupture of Venezuela’s “democratic order.”

The group of nations also declared that they would not recognize Maduro’s National Constituent Assembly due to its illegitimate character. However, the twelve governments do recognize and support Venezuela’s National Assembly or parliament, which was elected on December 6, 2015. According to the declaration, the National Assembly enjoys full democratic legitimacy.

The joint declaration also states that any legal act that, according to the Venezuelan constitution, requires the approval of the National Assembly, will only be recognized if and when said assembly approves it.

The foreign ministers also confirmed their support for Venezuela’s Attorney General Luisa Ortega Díaz, who was recently removed from her post by means of the fraudulent constituent assembly held on July 30. The group of nations also condemned the Maduro regime’s use of repression, political violence, persecution, and abuse of political prisoners.

They also approved a decision by MERCOSUR, a regional trading block, to suspend Venezuela for violating the institution’s democratic charter.

The group of foreign ministers stated that it will meet again in September to discuss Venezuela, Maduro’s authoritarian power grab, and the human rights violations which his regime commits regularly.

They added that another meeting concerning the Venezuelan crisis is possible within the framework of the United Nations’ General Assembly in New York, where wider support for Venezuelan democracy can be gathered potentially.

