Amway announced Thursday, May 23, the closing of operations of its shared services center in Costa Rica in effect next year, a decision that will leave 200 people without jobs.

The company says the closure is to have fewer service centers, but larger ones and closer to Asia, the continent where most of its businesses are concentrated.

Through a statement, the company says employees will receive their full severance package and professional transition services to new jobs and emotional support.

Edgar Vargas, director of the company’s corporate services center for Costa Rica, stressed that commercial operations – Amway independent business owners – will normally continue in the country.

“While we close this center, Amway remains committed to the Costa Rican market and will continue to provide support to our business owners and clients,” added Vargas.

Amway started operations in Costa Rica in 2010.

Related