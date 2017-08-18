American actress Anne Hathaway is the latest celebrity to fall victim to the hackers, who shamelessly filtered the intimate photos of the actress with her husband Adam Shulman.

In most of the images you can see the 31-year-old Oscar winner in very sexy poses, where she reveals her breasts.

And, while two of the photos show her in the company of her husband, in one of them you can see the couple lying in a bed, hugging each other, in another, the actress appears sitting on the floor with her husband standing behind her, letting her private (intimate) parts.

It is not the first time that the public sees Anne Hathaway naked since in several of the roles she has done nude scenes.

However, this did not prevent the images going viral.

Hathaway joins a long list of other well-known Hollywood stars to have their all bared online.

On August 31, 2014, a collection of almost 500 private pictures of various celebrities, mostly women, and with many containing nudity, were posted on the imageboard 4chan, and later disseminated by other users on websites and social networks such as Imgur and Reddit.

Scarlett Johansson, Emma Watson, Miley Cyrus and Kate Upton and Jenniffer Lawrence are among the exposed to public scorn after private photos were leaked.

Since you are here … … we have a small favor to ask. More people are reading Q COSTA RICA more than ever but advertising revenues across all media channels are falling fast. And unlike many news organizations, we haven't and will never put up a paywall – we want to keep the Q open always. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Updating reports on Q COSTA RICA demands a lot of time, money and hard work. But we do it because we believe our reports matter. To everyone who reads Q COSTA RICA, who likes it, help to support it by clicking our ads. Do you part, click on an ad today.



Costa Rica's private transportation services AVANTI Costa Rica. Discreet and reliable service. If you enjoyed this article please SHARE IT! (use share buttons).



WHAT ARE YOUR THOUGHTS?

Post your comments below or to our official FACEBOOK page.