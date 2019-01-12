The State refinery, Recope, presented this Friday a request for a price drop in gasoline prices that, if approved, would be in effect next month.

The request before the Public Services Regulatory Authority (Aresep) would see a drop of ¢16 colones for the price of a liter of super and regular gasoline and ¢10 for diesel fuel.

The request is based on variations in fuels in the international market and the dollar exchange rate in Costa Rica.

If approved, this will be the third consecutive price drop for super gasoline and sixth for regular grade and diesel.

The last price drop was on Thursday of this week.

