Chicago’s Rockford Airport (RFD) celebrated on Friday the first direct flight to Costa Rica on Fridays until the end of April. Costa Rica joins Cancun (Mexico) and Punta Cana (Dominican Republic) as the airport’s international destinations through Apple Vacations.

Flights depart from the main the Rockford Airport Terminal and arrive at Costa Rica’s Daniel Oduber international airport in the city of Liberia, Guanacaste.

The Exclusive Vacation Flight on Fridays by Apple Vacations leaves Chicago’s Rockford (RFD) at 10:20am and arrives at Costa Rica’s LIR at 3:00 pm. The return flight leaves Costa Rica at 4:00 pm and arrives at Chicago at 8:55 pm.

The flights by Miami air, operated by TUI Airlines Belgium N.V., are to and March 20, 2019.

Hotel options include Secrets Papagayo Resort & Spa, Casa Conde Beachfront Resort, Planet Hollywood Beach Resort, and Andaz Peninsula Papagayo.

Though the Apple Vacations website offers a “flights only” option, we were not able to get any result on a variety of different dates.

For more information on the airport’s upcoming departures to Costa Rica, click here. ​

Visa Requirements

Americans do not need a visa to enter Costa Rica. However, they must have a current valid passport and a return ticket to exit Costa Rica. (Either to return to your country or to go to another country). US passport must be valid for a minimum of one day from the day you enter Costa Rica.

