“In this world nothing can be said to be certain, except death and taxes,” according to Benjamin Franklin. But it is certain that some in the world are paying more taxes than others. And to the surprise of many, Costa Ricans are near the bottom of the list of taxes paid around the globe.

In Central America, Costa Rica, at 15% personal income tax is bested only by Guatemala’s 7% and in Latin America overall, by Bolivia’s 13%.

Tradingeconomics.com list of countries by Personal Income Tax Rate in 2018:

Sweden 61.85

Chad 60.00

Ivory Coast 60.00

Aruba 59.00

Japan 55.95

Denmark 55.80

Austria 55.00

Belgium 53.70

Netherlands 52.00

Finland 51.60

Israel 50.00

Slovenia 50.00

Zimbabwe 50.00

Luxembourg 48.78

Ireland 48.00

Portugal 48.00

Germany 47.50

Iceland 46.30

Australia 45.00

China 45.00

France 45.00

Greece 45.00

South Africa 45.00

Spain 45.00

Taiwan 45.00

United Kingdom 45.00

Italy 43.00

Papua New Guinea 42.00

Euro area 41.50

Guinea 40.00

Mauritania 40.00

Republic of the Congo 40.00

Senegal 40.00

South Korea 40.00

Switzerland 40.00

Uganda 40.00

European Union 38.60

Norway 38.52

Morocco 38.00

Suriname 38.00

Zambia 37.50

Namibia 37.00

United States 37.00

Armenia 36.00

Croatia 36.00

Uruguay 36.00

India 35.54

Algeria 35.00

Argentina 35.00

Cameroon 35.00

Chile 35.00

Cyprus 35.00

Ecuador 35.00

Equatorial Guinea 35.00

Ethiopia 35.00

Gabon 35.00

Malta 35.00

Mexico 35.00

Philippines 35.00

Sierra Leone 35.00

Thailand 35.00

Tunisia 35.00

Turkey 35.00

Vietnam 35.00

Venezuela 34.00

Barbados 33.50

Canada 33.00

Colombia 33.00

New Zealand 33.00

Puerto Rico 33.00

Swaziland 33.00

Mozambique 32.00

Poland 32.00

Bangladesh 30.00

Congo 30.00

El Salvador 30.00

Gambia 30.00

Indonesia 30.00

Jamaica 30.00

Kenya 30.00

Lesotho 30.00

Malawi 30.00

Nicaragua 30.00

Peru 30.00

Rwanda 30.00

Tanzania 30.00

Malaysia 28.00

Brazil 27.50

Samoa 27.00

Azerbaijan 25.00

Botswana 25.00

Dominican Republic 25.00

Ghana 25.00

Honduras 25.00

Myanmar 25.00

Panama 25.00

Slovakia 25.00

Trinidad And Tobago 25.00

Laos 24.00

Liechtenstein 24.00

Nigeria 24.00

Albania 23.00

Uzbekistan 23.00

Egypt 22.50

Czech Republic 22.00

Singapore 22.00

Syria 22.00

Afghanistan 20.00

Cambodia 20.00

Estonia 20.00

Fiji 20.00

Georgia 20.00

Isle of Man 20.00

Jordan 20.00

Latvia 20.00

Lebanon 20.00

Madagascar 20.00

Pakistan 20.00

Moldova 18.00

Ukraine 18.00

Angola 17.00

Sri Lanka 16.00

Costa Rica 15.00

Hong Kong 15.00

Hungary 15.00

Iraq 15.00

Lithuania 15.00

Mauritius 15.00

Serbia 15.00

Seychelles 15.00

Sudan 15.00

Yemen 15.00

Belarus 13.00

Bolivia 13.00

Russia 13.00

Tajikistan 13.00

Macau 12.00

Romania 10.00

Bosnia and Herzegovina 10.00

Bulgaria 10.00

Kazakhstan 10.00

Kosovo 10.00

Libya 10.00

Macedonia 10.00

Mongolia 10.00

Montenegro 9.00

Guatemala 7.00

Bahamas 0.00

Bahrain 0.00

Bermuda 0.00

Brunei 0.00

Cayman Islands 0.00

Kuwait 0.00

Oman 0.00

Qatar 0.00

Saudi Arabia 0.0

United Arab Emirates 0.00

More lists: