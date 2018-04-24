Doctors say that healthy habits will help get you to age 85, but some people manage to be around for much longer. Just how they do it remains a medical mystery.

Celino Villanueva Jaramillo, passed away last Wednesday in hospital in the town of San Jose de Mariquina, in southern Chile, The Guardian wrote.

Born in 1896 – four years before the current Guinness-listed oldest person, Nabi Tajima – Jaramillo lost his birth certificate in a house fire 20 years ago thus losing his chance to be recognized by Guinness.

However, the birth date on his renewed Chilean identity card personally handed him by President Sebastian Pinera, is indeed 1896, and no one in Chile doubts his longevity.

President Pinera, who is a billionaire, also presented the centenarian former farm worker with a set of earphones, two crutches and a small wood-burning stove.

Sadly, no offer was made for the provision of specialist geriatric care for Chile’s and possibly the world’s oldest living person though.

“We’re very sad,” said Ivonne Morales, who together with her mother Marta Ramirez had adopted Celino when he was 99 years old and destitute. “He was an integral part of our family, the man of the house.”

Celino Villanueva, who had never married and had no known living relatives, will be buried on Friday morning.