The World Cup trophy that will be presented to the winner of the World Cup 2018 in Russia later this year landed in Costa Rica at 11 a.m. Saturday and after the ceremonial acts it was taken to the Estadio Nacional (National Stadium) where it will be exhibited to 7 p. m. today, Sunday.

The event awoke the passion and emotion of Ticos for the World Cup that starts in June and where the Ticos will look to improve their performance of 2014 in Brazil, for some even the possibility of bringing the trophy home permanently.

The excitement of having the trophy on national territory began even before the red plane landed at the Juan Santamaria international airport, moving off the runway to its temporary parking spot on Base Dos (Base Two).

The only Tico (Costa Ricans) that can personally hold, touch the trophy, according to the FIFA rules, is president Luis Guillermo Solis. The president lifted the trophy over his head, something that Costa Rica’s national team may be looking to do at the end of the games.

For many on Saturday and many more today, it’s like “a dream come true” to be able to see the World Cup trophy this close.

“This is the magic of the trophy,” said John Pinto, head of marketing at Coca-Cola, organizer of the FIFA World Cup Tour event that included Costa Rica among other countries. “The intrigue, passion, and emotion it awakens is the same every time,” said Pinto.

Costa Rica opens the 2018 games against Serbia on June 17, followed up against Brazil on June 22 and Switzerland on June 27.