COSTA RICA CONFIDENTIAL – She’s never afraid to flaunt her killer curves. And Ashley Graham made sure to stay in style as she jumped on an all-terrain vehicle for a trip through the jungle in Costa Rica on Friday.

The soon-to-be 30-year-old model was all smiles as she documented the adventurous journey through her Instagram stories with husband Justin Ervin sitting on the back of the vehicle.

She covered up her ample assets in a barely-there white tank top which was held together with black ropes. The daring tank top was tied in a knot above her belly button, exposing her tanned tummy.

Her strappy black bikini top peeked through the see-through shirt and gave extra support to her bountiful bosom.

Ashley opted to wear a pair of black bikini bottoms for a few sultry poses, before slipping on see-through black leggings.

She whipped off a large white helmet to reveal her long brunette hair for a mini photo shoot on top of the ATV.

Director-hubby Justin showed off his muscular arms in a black T-shirt with the sleeves cut off.

His toned torso peeked through the sides of the shirt which had the word POWER emblazoned across the front.

In one of the courageous snaps, Ashley was perched on top of the vehicle with mud splatters across her chest and arms.

A large white caption across the top of the image said, ‘Just got a little dirty’, including a tongue-wagging emoji.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model made sure to show off even more of her hard-earned body in a series of sexy bathing suit snaps.

Earlier in the week, Graham was seen playing with wild pigs in the Bahamas during a photo shoot for Swimsuits For All.

The star shared snaps from her holiday at Pig Beach while parading around in a variety of revealing swimsuits.

Ashley looked to be enjoying her time in the sun with the gentle beasts along with a big group of friends and models.

Never not working @swimsuitsforall #agdirty30 @mrjustinervin📸 A post shared by A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@theashleygraham) on Oct 28, 2017 at 1:17pm PDT

Touched Down #AGDirty30 A post shared by A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@theashleygraham) on Oct 26, 2017 at 8:51am PDT

