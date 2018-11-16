The report by the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) describes the historical evolution of migration to Costa Rica, focusing mainly on the Nicaragua-Costa Rica flow that represents the majority of the migratory flow to the region.

The main results obtained are:

i) complementarity in the labor market of Nicaraguan migrants for a certain level of education, while for others there is a certain degree of substitution (construction),

ii) differences in fertility rates can have an impact on the long term,

iii) public policies have been oriented towards the inclusion of migrants but certain access and protection challenges still exist.

This report is based on quantitative analysis as well as the realization of focus groups with relevant actors in Costa Rica and Nicaragua.

Click here to view the report (in PDF format). Available in Spanish only.

